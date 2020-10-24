Itanagar- Two minors allegedly molested, APSCPCR and APWWS condemned incident

Itanagar- The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) and the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) on Saturday condemned the incident where two minors were allegedly molested here in Abo Tani colony recently.

APSCPCR chairperson also called on capital Superintendent of Police jimmy Chiram and asked that the police deal strongly with persons committing crimes against minors as per the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and anti-rape bill so that “no individual should have guts to take the law in their hands.”

The APSCPCR has also sought detailed updates of the case from SP Jimmy Chiram and the women police station.

The APWWS, which held a meeting in this regard with APSCPCR chairperson Gumri Ringu, informed that the SP also expressed serious concern about the reporting of such a case and assured that the police is taking all possible step to nab the culprit involved in the crime.

An FIR in this regard has already been registered.

Two minors were allegedly molested here by an unidentified youth while they were out for a walk in Abo Tani Colony on Thursday morning.