Arunachal: 2-week special handloom expo to promote local artisans

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) Aiming to provide promotional and marketing support to local artisans, a two-week special handloom expo themed ‘To explore unexplored traditional attires of Northeastern states to encourage Vocal for Local’ was launched by East Siang Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh at the District Industries office here on Wednesday.

The launch was done in presence of PMC chief councilor Okiam Moyong Borang, ADTH D. Riba, SDO (Sadar) Oli Perme, ADTH (Itanagar)Onam Darang Pertin, officers of DA, Industries department and designer Onima Tayeng.

Altogether, 30 local groups are participating in the expo. The expo is being organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Handloom and Handicrafts Development Society (APHHDS) and sponsored by the Development Commissioner (Handloom), Ministry of Textile, GoI.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the expo aims to connect the local artisans, as part of the government’s efforts to popularize the local handloom products. Such expo was the part of state government’s regular exercise for facilitating sustainable livelihood to the local artisans by providing a common platform for marketing, she said adding that fetching remunerative price to the locals and modernization of the handloom sector was one priority agenda of the government connecting with the trading companies at the state, national and international levels and promotion of their products.

The DC informed that the District Administration has set up 24 stalls at the Pasighat Gidii Notko Monday market naming it ‘Market of Prosperity’ for all three blocks of East Siang district.

PMC chief councilor, in her brief speech, asserted that East Siang has huge potential to grab market and all possible help and support should be extended by the govt departments. She also said that govt job is not the only source of income or living as many of the youths still craze for government job only, but there are many ways of earning a living like by becoming an artisan to promote and sell local and traditional items.

While sharing her recent success story to Pasighat News, Omi Gamno from Seram village under Mebo Sub-Division who is also participating in the Expo, said that she earned Rs. 1,45,000 (One lakh forty five thousand) in the recently concluded handloom expo at Itanagar. She says that one should make the traditional items presentable by putting extra efforts.

Meanwhile, the expo also shawcashed the various fusion items of traditional and modern items by yet another successful artisan of the state, John Paleng hailing from Koreng village, PO/PS Pangin under Siang District. John Paleng, founder of “Siang Folk Dance Music Academy” is a very successful artisan who represents Arunachal Pradesh in many exhibitions across the country and his success story can inspire many other youths of state too.