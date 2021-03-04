Arunachal: Army weapon & equipment displayed in Anjaw

ANJAW- An Army Weapon and Equipment Display was organised by the Spear Corps of Indian Army on 03 Mar 21 in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The event included display of a wide array of state-of-the-art military weapons and equipment which demonstrated the technological advancement and military might of the country.

During the event, students were allowed to get hands-on experience of handling weapons and was major attraction of the event. In addition, Army band display was also organised.

The event saw overwhelming participation of more than 160 students and youth of the adjoining areas who appreciated the event.