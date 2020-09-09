Arunachal: 1 APBN NCC Commanding Officer visits Rajiv Gandhi University

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Commanding Officer of 1APBN, Colonel Kaushal Kar along with JCO hav. D.K. Singh on September 9th, 2020, visited to Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU ) campus to know about updates of NCC activities as well as future plans.

In the year 2019-2020, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) has started National Cadet Corps (NCC) unit under 1APBN Arunachal Pradesh.

The meeting held in the Office of Vice-Chancellor. Since it was his first visit to RGU, the vice Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha, has welcomed the guests and introduced about the university.

The VC has appreciated the success of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” NCC camp in the campus and shown the readiness of the University for all Kinds of support in future. In the meeting it was decided that in the time pandemic NCC unit of RGU will organize a webinar on the themes related to NCC for the benefit cadets as well as common people.

Meanwhile, the Caretaker officers of NCC Dr. Vivek Singh and Dr Tadang Minu has proposed for establishing shooting range facility in the university campus and provision of mountaineering course and other adventurous sports to give opportunities for the cadets and students.

Commanding officer has appreciated the idea and assured for support from the NCC office. The Registrar of the university Prof. Tomo Riba has also ensured for all kinds of support related NCC activities in the campus.