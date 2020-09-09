Arunachal Governor, CM extend Pham Kho Sowai Festival greetings

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended their greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Pham Kho Sowai festival.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has extended his warm greetings to the people of the State in general and the Khowa Tribe in particular, on the festive occasion of the Pham Kho Sowai festival. He expressed his hope that the festivity will usher in good harvest and prosperity for all.

In his message to the people, the Governor said that the celebration of festivals showcases the essence of the societies and the emotions of the communities. These annual celebrations help in preserving the age-old distinct culture and traditions and promote and propagate them for the benefit of the posterity.

People of Arunachal Pradesh belong to the agrarian fold and accordingly they link their festivals to different stages of agricultural practices. In this tradition Pham Kho Sowai Festival is related to harvesting of crops. I am sanguine that the Pham Kho Sowai Festival of Khowa Tribe will continue to act as a medium through which the heritage assets of the tribe would prosper, he said.

On this joyous occasion, I join my Khowa brethren in offering prayers to Almighty for granting good health, contentment, and happiness to all, the Governor said in his messag

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his best wishes and greetings on the joyous occasion of Pham Kho Sowai festival celebrated by the Bugun community of Singchung valley in West Kameng district on September 10.

“Pham Kho Sowai, meaning ‘Mountains’ and ‘Rivers’, is one of the most colourful festivals of Arunachal Pradesh. I join my Bugun brothers and sisters in praying to Mother Nature for a prosperous and healthy life ahead for all,” he said in a message on eve of the festival.

Khandu further said that celebration of Pham Kho Sowai is a gentle reminder to mankind on the significance of the mountains, rivers, forests and wildlife in maintaining earth’s ecological balance and sustenance as well as survival of humans.

Taking the opportune moment, the Chief Minister reiterated his call for preservation of native languages of the state.

“The Bugun language is considered one of most vulnerable languages in the world, at the verge of extinction. I appeal the elders as well as today’s generation of Bugun community to teach and learn their native language so that it is preserved for posterity. Our language is our identity. Let’s save it by learning and using it in our daily life,” Khandu urged and expressed optimism that Pham Kho Sowai, celebrated every year, will be a major inspiration for the youths in this direction.