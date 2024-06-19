Weather Forecast : IMD predicts widespread rainfall across Northeast India

GUWAHATI: IMD predicts widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

A cyclonic circulation hovering over northeast Assam, coupled with strong southwesterly and southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal, is set to bring widespread rainfall and severe weather conditions to the northeastern region of India over the coming days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that a cyclonic system in the lower troposphere levels is currently influencing the weather patterns in the northeast.

Over the next five days, regions including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal will experience widespread light to moderate rainfall. This precipitation will be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h.

The IMD has issued warnings for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall across Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh till June 21. Similar conditions are expected in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on June 19 and 22.

Particularly intense weather is forecast for Assam, Meghalaya, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, with isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall (more than 20 cm in 24 hours) likely on June 19.