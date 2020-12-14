Roads constructed along Assam-Arunachal boundary should not be disturbed- Nabam Rebia

KIMIN: The Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia has said that roads constructed along the Assam-Arunachal boundary should not be disturbed as it will benefit people of both the states. Talking to the press here after addressing an election rally he assured to raise concern to higher authorities if such incidents are repeated.

He was answering questions over the repeated disturbance of construction of PMGSY road at Kimin and Tarasso by Assam police officials.

Further Rebia said people of state need to strengthen the hand of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming Panchayat and Municipal elections.

Earlier Rebia addressed a massive rally and sought support for the BJP candidates in the coming Panchayat election.

He said Kimin will witness faster development in the coming days. The Papum Pare BJP president Tarh Tallum and BJP ZPM candidate for Kimin Bamang Yayu also spoke on the occasion.