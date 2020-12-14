Arunachal: 16 accused of Viajayanagar violence airlfted to Mio- DIG Kaming

ITANAGAR ( By Pradeep Kumar ): Of total 18 arrested on Sunday in remote Vijayanagar circle of Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh for rioting and arson last, 16 accused were airlifted in two batches to Miao on Monday as one is sick and another juvenile, Tirap-Changlang-Longding Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kime Kaming told Arunachal24 over telephone from Miao.

Vijayanagar has no road connectivity and its police station lacked enough accommodation that promoted the police to bring them to last motorable town Miao, about 157-km away, he said, adding that they would be produced before magistrate to seek remand for thorough interrogation about December 11 incident, the DIG said.

He also clarified 24 were only rounded up during a raid in Hozulu village, 7-km from Vijayanagar, by a police team led by IGP (law and order) Chukhu Apa assisted by Changlang district SP Mihin Gambo and ASP Shivendu. Asked about the five women accused who were supposed to surrender at VIioynagar PS on Monday, he pleaded his ignorance.

Vijayanagar, located at India-China, Myanmar tri-junction, saw widespread arson as a mob of around 400 people led by All Yobin Students’ Union set fire to the offices of the extra assistant commissioner, special branch of state police and the post office, besides ransacking the local police station. The civil helipad was also partially damaged by the mob. They been demanding delisting of former Assam Rifles personnel from voter list. These ex-Assam Rifles personnel were rehabilitated there after 1962 India-China war to guard the unsecured frontier.

However, Changlang deputy commissioner Devansh Yadav, who has imposed prohibitory order under section 144 CrPc in Vijayanagar circle, said that additional CRPF platoons were airlifted on Monday while two magistrates have been deputed on special duty there to deal with any situation.

Informing that the situation is tense but under control, he said those four FIRs were registered against specific individuals based on local information and videographic evidence. Strict action will be taken against those who vandalised government property and took law in their hands and those who instigate local youths would be dealt with as per provisions of law.

The DC’s warning came after a video with AYSU leader threatening to intensify its agitation as the state government has failed to meet the demands went viral. However, the DC sought cooperation of civil society to maintain peace & communal harmony to help resolve the issue soon.

Meanwhile, All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) has expressed its deep anguish over the mayhem in Vijayanagar which it disapproved and called for soul searching by all stake holders.