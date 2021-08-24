MTV Supermodel of the Year 2: Roshni Dada of Arunachal Pradesh joins the show

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Miss Arunachal 2019, Roshni Dada has scripted history by becoming the first women from Arunachal Pradesh to participate in the popular reality TV show called the ‘MTV Supermodel of the Year: Season 2’.

Hailing from East Kameng District, Roshni is proud daughter of. Sasung Dada and Mrs. Sanari Dada of Jeju Dada Village in East Kameng district.

Roshni wants to work for the women empowerment.

Roshni Dada also represented Arunachal Pradesh in the FBB Colors Femina Miss India 2019 which was held at Mumbai on June 15, 2019.

Meanwhile, the TV reality show Supermodel Of The Year 2 will air on MTV soon and the show’s judges shared the promo video on their respective Instagram profiles and we can’t wait for the real deal.

The promo video features judges Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar being their “unapologetic” selves. What’s not to love? The video reflects the theme of the show this year – to “be unapologetically you.”

The video features Milind Soman, 55, saying: “Age? Does it even matter?” In the video, Malaika Arora introduces herself as “mom and supermodel.”

Unlike last season, Masaba Gupta, Ujjwala Raut will not be a part of the show.