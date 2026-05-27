Jio Launches ₹200 OTT Pass With 15 Streaming Apps and Unlimited 5G

Reliance Jio has introduced a new ₹200 OTT Pass that combines premium streaming subscriptions, live television access, and mobile data benefits into a single entertainment-focused recharge package.

Announced on May 27, 2026, the new pass offers users access to 15 premium OTT applications, more than 1,000 live TV channels through JioTV, 30 GB of high-speed data, and unlimited 5G access for a validity period of 28 days. The company said the plan is available across all online and offline Jio recharge platforms from May 27 onwards.

The telecom operator has positioned the ₹200 OTT Pass as a stand-alone entertainment offering designed to provide users with integrated access to video streaming, live television, and high-speed connectivity at a fixed price point. According to the company, the package delivers combined benefits valued at approximately ₹1,500 per month.

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The pass includes subscriptions to major streaming platforms such as YouTube Premium, Prime Video Mobile Edition, and JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood. Subscribers will also gain access to 12 additional OTT platforms through JioTV, including SonyLiv, ZEE5, Discovery+, Sun NXT, FanCode, and Hoichoi, among others.

In addition to OTT services, the pass provides access to over 1,000 live television channels on JioTV, including more than 150 paid channels across entertainment, movies, sports, lifestyle, regional programming, and infotainment categories.

The company stated that the live TV offering includes channels from major broadcasters such as Sony Entertainment Television, Sun TV Network, Warner Bros. Discovery, and ETV Network.

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Under the connectivity component of the package, users will receive 30 GB of high-speed 4G or 5G data. The plan also includes unlimited 5G usage, which will remain active alongside the validity of the user’s base plan for up to 28 days.

Jio stated that customers must have an active base recharge plan in order to activate the OTT Pass. The recharge is available across MyJio, Jio.com, retail points of sale, and third-party recharge applications in all telecom circles.

The launch reflects the growing trend among telecom operators to bundle entertainment services with mobile connectivity as competition intensifies in India’s digital streaming and telecom sectors.