Itanagar: ACF takes out protest march on Tawang Church Issue

Thousands of people took part in the protest march which was lead by ACF leaders.

August 19, 2022
ITANAGAR-   Arunachal Christan Forum (ACF) taken out a peaceful protest on 19th August from Akashdeep to Tennis Court IG park Itanagar to raise its voice against the delay of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh to bringing the solution to the Tawang Church issue.

Thousands of people took part in the protest march which was lead by ACF leaders. They said that this protest march is not merely a protest but a demand for our Constitutional Rights.

Earlier on 18th June, 2022,  Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) had organised ‘state-wide’ protest march and rallies, reiterating its demand to resolve the Tawang church issue. ACF leaders had threated that “ If the state government fails to address our demand even after the mass movement we will take the issue to the Court”.

Talking to media, ACF president Toko Teki alleged that  , “The state government has failed to address our demand within the stipulated period which has led us to comes on road raise our voice.

As per Media report , it is known that the three member committee has submitted its final report to the state government, but we have not received any such yet. We hope that the state government will address positively to our demand, he added.

The Committee, headed by Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung, has recommended shifting of the church, citing that the land was acquired by the government.

However ACF president Toko Teki denied that the land where the church was built is government land. “Our church isn’t in any of the places listed under the Supreme Court’s order i.e., neither it is on a public street, public park nor other public places. It is far from any public utility places,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, ACF GS Tarh Miri informed that since 9 September 2020, the forum has been submitting various representations to the state government demanding to resolve the Tawang church issue.

He also claimed that the government did not provide them with the full report of the Committee. “Only the operative part was given, that too with only two pages,” he said.

Meanwhile the forum leaders further urged the State Government to find other mechanisms to solve the issue.

August 19, 2022
