Arunachal: Land demarcation exercise at Gangte in Kra Daadi dist

PALIN- A land demarcation exercise led by the Circle Officer Eken Bam was done at Gangte circle on 13th August 2022 for proper boundary demarcation of the government land of the circle headquarter. ZPM Gangte, Godak Ruvi, Chairman of Land Demarcation Committee Song Tallam, and GPC Gangte Song Tasa and the general public also participated in the exercise with the help of official from land department Kra Daadi district.

The ZPM thanked both the administration and public for successfully conducting and completing the land demarcation exercise. The Circle Officer further appealed for wholehearted support of the public to resolve the long-pending land related issues of the circle headquarter once and for all.

It is to be mentioned that Gangte circle headquarter hasn’t been properly demarcated even after 19 years of its establishment since 2003. It was a historic moment for the public of Gangte circle as it gets its boundary demarcation after long time.