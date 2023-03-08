International Women’s Day: Mass tree plantation drive at Ziro Valley

ZIRO- The International Women’s Day celebration was marked by mass avenue tree plantation drive at Ziro Valley’s latest tourist attraction Seeh Lake here today.

Organized by Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ), participants including officers, ZPM’s, PRI leaders and members of AWAZ planted varieties of ornamental trees in and around the scenic Seeh lake.

Speaking on the occasion, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime reiterated development of mutual respect between man and woman to lead a balanced and harmonious life. He also appealed the women to be leaders in eradicating the drug menace and garbage management problem confronting the District.

Watch Video- Apatani’s Unique Hong Village in Ziro Valley

While appreciating the yeomen contribution of AWAZ in social causes including its advocacy awareness programmes on drug abuse, hazards of single use plastic and fixation of uniform social ritual rates, DFO Millo Tasser said gender equality has to start from homes and urged everyone to start practicing gender equality from their respective families and homes.

Deputy Director ICDS Dani Yami highlighted the various schemes available for women under the Women and Child Development Department. She spoke elaborately about Juvenile Justice Board, One-Stop Centre, Child Welfare Committees, Protection of women from domestic violence, Protection of women against sexual offence at work places and child adoption issues.

Watch Vdeo- Arunachal Pradesh’s ZIRO, where nature and traditions are still alive

ZPM Nani Jailyang highlighted the need of an ‘Old-Aged Home’ at the District and appealed the DC and DD ICDS to help in her effort of getting a home for the old-aged and neglected at the valley.

TSD General Secretary Taku Chatung voiced to clean the valley from the menace of drug abuse and appealed AWAZ to continue taking the driver’s seat in this cause. He also highlighted the anguish of few women farmers whose wet rice paddy fields had dried up due to quarrying activities of few individuals and urged the DC to investigate their grievances.

Earlier, AWAZ President Hibu Lilly informed that the event was culmination of the AWAZ organized mass awareness campaigns on Solid Waste Management and Jal Jeevan Mission at various villages in the valley starting from 21st February. She also added that AWAZ was ready to lead from the front on any issue pertaining to the cause and welfare of womenfolk and Ziro valley.

Among others, Seeh Lake Committee chairman Er.(retd) Liagi Miri, Executive Engineers Hage Mobbing and Kago Habung, ZPM’s Nani Jailyang, Hibu Ochey, Miso Yadi, Tapi Habung, Apatani Youth Association President Tapi Mali, PRI members and AWAZ members were present on the occasion.