IMC Mayor appraises Union Minister on fund requirement for Integrated Drainage System

NEW DELHI- IMC Mayor Tame Phassang and his team called on Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri and appraised him on fund requirement for the much-needed ‘Integrated Drainage System’ of the entire Itanagar municipal corporation covering 64 Km.

On its official visit to National Capital, a team of Itanagar Municipal Corporation(IMC) led by Mayor Tame Phassang called on Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Petroleum & Natural gas- Hardeep Singh Puri at Nirman Bhawan Delhi today.

During the meeting, Mayor appraised the Minister on fund requirement for the much-needed ‘Integrated Drainage System’ of the entire Itanagar municipal corporation covering 64 Km. ‘Itanagar being a subtropical region is prone to heavy rainfall and monsoon stretching beyond 6 to 7 months. Moreover, Itanagar is inclined to landslide, flash floods and water loggings causing heavy damages to men humen and properties, therefore an Integrated Drainage System for entire Itanagar was the need of the hour’ reasoned Phassang.

While, after a threadbare discussion with the team of IMC, Union Minister gave positive Nod and assured to consider the project as well as to sanctioned funds for the ‘Integrated Drainage System’ within a short period of time. Considering Arunachal Pradesh as one of the special states in the North East for the Government, Puri informed that, his Ministry will confer all possible assistance for the all-round development of the state.

Meanwhile, Mayor Tame Phassang expressed his gratitude to the Minister for his kind assurance and assured to utilize the funds judiciously for the betterment of the IMC jurisdiction and state as a whole.

Phassang also extended its gratitude to Union Minister Law & Justice -Kiren Rijuju, Chief Minister Pema Khandu for making the meeting with Union Minister successful.

The Mayor was accompanied by Commissioner IMC – Likha Tejji, Tarh Achak- Corporator ward No. 16, AK Loram Corporator ward No. 20, Gyamar Tubin Corporator ward No. 14, Lokam Anand- Corporator ward No. 1, Gyamar Taz-ward No. 6, and Ruhi Tugung -Corporator ward No. 8.