SCCZ becomes the first college to carry out carbon footprint estimation in Arunachal Pradesh

ZIRO- A workshop on ‘Climate Change Mitigation & Ecosystem Resilience’ was organized by Saint Claret College, Ziro in collaboration with the Department of Environment, Forests & Climate Change, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The workshop was sponsored by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, (NABARD), Itanagar.

The workshop was organized in line with the Pakke Tiger Reserve 2047 Declaration. Various topics of importance were delved upon during the six technical sessions of the Workshop.

The Chief Guest Ngilyang Tam, PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden, Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change highlighted the importance of such a workshop in the context of depleting environment.

Mewang Lowang, DDM, NABARD, Lower Subansiri District, attended the event as the Guest of Honour and gave a briefing on NABARD and its initiatives in mitigating the problems associated with Climate Change.

The Technical Sessions highlighted various issues viz., Rajesh S., IFS, Chief Conservator of Forests (Environment and Climate Change) gave a briefing on the Pakke Declaration and how it can impact positive change in our efforts towards conservation of the environment.

Abhinav Kumar, IFS, DFO, Hapoli Forest Division stressed on the need to develop an ecosystem that would be resilient to respond to the ongoing climate change.

Dr. Tage Kanno, DMO, Lower Subansiri District and an active member of Ngunu Ziro, showcased the community-based efforts for biodiversity conservation.

Dohu Robin, IFS, Director Environment & Program Coordinator, State Climate Cell, Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change explained what actions are being taken in in Arunachal Pradesh under National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change (NAFCC).

Ms. Millo Ankha, artist and conservationist animated the last session on ‘Bridging Traditional knowledge systems and Climate change’

The sessions were quite interactive with the participants asking questions and clarifying doubts. One of the most interesting sessions was the “Know your Carbon Foot Print”.

In a pioneering step towards taking climate action at individual level in the backdrop of the Pakke Declaration on Climate Resilient and Responsive Arunachal Pradesh, the event also built capacity among the students to estimate their carbon footprints to enable them to adopt carbon neutral lifestyles.

The participants were divided into groups and each participant audited their carbon footprint through an online carbon footprint calculator.

Earlier, the workshop began with a plantation drive within the Saint Claret College campus. The workshop was attended by students and staff of SCCZ, staff and officers of Hapoli Forest Division, community leaders, representatives from Ngunu Ziro, Apatani Women’s Association of Ziro and All Ziro Gaon Bura Gaon Buri Association.