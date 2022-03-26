ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: 2 NSCN-IM Cadres apprehended in Longding dist

The apprehendees along with recoveries has been handed over to Police.

March 26, 2022
LONGDING- In a major breakthrough, based on a specific intelligence input, Longding Battalion Assam Rifles alongwith Longding Police apprehended two hardcore insurgents of NSCN-IM with a pistol and ammunition from a jungle nala between Nokjan and Zedua village, Longding District.

During the initial interrogation the apprehended insurgents confessed that they have come to threaten the market committee of Longding town to pay extortion amount at the earliest or face dire consequences.

Also Read- NSCN-KYA Cadre of apprehended from Longding

In another incident on 25th march Longding Battalion Assam Rifles alongwith Longding Police apprehended an Over ground worker with Rupees 4 lakh and seventy thousand extortion money from Pongchao village of Longding District.

Also Read-  Woman Cadre of NSCN-KYA apprehended from Longding

The over ground worker has confessed that the illegally collected extortion money was meant to be delivered to NSCN K-YA insurgent, Self Styled Brigadier Somchai Konyak  located in Myanmar. The apprehensions and the  seizure of the exorbitant extortion money is a major setback to the UG groups operating in Longding District . The apprehendees along with recoveries has been handed over to Police.

