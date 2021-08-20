Helping Hands to set up Incubation Centre at Darjeeling and Dimapur

ADVERTISEMENT

NEW DELHI- Delhi based NGO “Helping Hands” would start it’s Centres at Darjeeling and Nagaland very soon, and for this purpose, Helping Hands has signed MoU with Edward’s Foundation for Darjeeling and with Dr Andrew Ahoto for Nagaland. informed Robin Hibu the first IPS officer of Arunachal & present Delhi Police special commissioner, who is also the Chairperson of Helping Hand.

On Tursday, Helping Hands has signed MoU with Ruben Das Pradhan, Namradha Edwards, and Dr Andrew Ahoto for this epoch Initiative for helping NE diasporas , said Robin.

The purpose for opening these centers are ” To give helping hands to NE employees migrating to cities for jobs and education, to be their guardian, to impart survival tactics of cities for first time migrants, to reach out in their hours of crisis, to hold their fragile weak hands when no is around them…….” said Robin.

Meanwhile, Manipur and Assam also on pipeline for such Helping Hands Centre there.

Even in Chicago, USA, Helping Hands will be opening centre for helping Himalayan states folks, informed Robin Hibu .