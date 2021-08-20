ADVERTISMENT
National

Helping Hands to set up Incubation Centre at Darjeeling and Dimapur

Manipur and Assam  also on pipeline for such Helping Hands Centre there.

August 20, 2021
NEW DELHI-  Delhi based NGO “Helping Hands” would start it’s  Centres  at  Darjeeling and Nagaland very soon,  and for this purpose, Helping Hands has signed MoU with Edward’s Foundation for Darjeeling and with Dr Andrew Ahoto for Nagaland. informed Robin Hibu the first IPS officer of Arunachal & present Delhi Police special commissioner, who is also the Chairperson of Helping Hand.

On Tursday, Helping Hands has  signed MoU with Ruben Das Pradhan, Namradha Edwards, and Dr Andrew Ahoto  for this epoch Initiative for helping NE diasporas , said Robin.

The purpose for opening these centers areTo give helping hands to NE employees migrating to cities for jobs and education, to be their guardian, to impart survival tactics of cities for first time migrants, to reach out in their hours of crisis,  to hold their fragile weak hands when no is around them…….” said Robin.

Meanwhile,  Manipur and Assam  also on pipeline for such Helping Hands Centre there.

Even in Chicago, USA,  Helping Hands will be opening centre for helping Himalayan states folks, informed Robin Hibu .

