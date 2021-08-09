Assam-Mizorm border row: Bar Council condemns violence, calls for peace

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh & Sikkim, in a statement on Sunday, has strongly condemned the incident of violence along Assam-Mizorm border on July 26 last and called upon all concerned to desist from violence and work for peace.

“We are a nation governed by the rule of law under the Constitution of India, not the law of the jungle. It must be kept in mind at all times that violence can never lead anyone to victory, rather brings mistrust, misery and unrest in the entire region.

The lives lost that day would go down in the history of our peace-loving North East to send a wrong message to the nation, said the statement signed by chairman Shailendra Das and vice chairman PD Nair.

What unfolded in the past few days was an appalling with report of unofficial blockade imposed along Assam-Mizoram border preventing drivers from plying their trucks carrying essential goods, medicines, COVID-19 test kits, oxygen cylinders and oxygen generating plants. Such unscrupulous activities cannot be tolerated in a country ruled by law.

Thus, the Bar Council lauded steps taken to diffuse tension and solve border disputes and advocated that peace talks between both state Govts should continue to find an amicable solution to the dispute. It also urged all stakeholders to maintain peace and harmony and ensure not to restrict movement of essential commodities.