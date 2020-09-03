Arunchal: House gutted in Fire in Pasighat

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasighat- A house, Type-III quarter of one Aroty Pertin Tayeng, W/o Anik Tayeng located near Kali Mandir, High Region was gutted down completely at around 9 am today morning in pasighat.

The cause of the fire is said to be short circuit of electrical wires in the quarter. As per Ani Tayeng, both of husband and wife had gone to attend a funeral of a relative at Mebo in the morning when they got the information that their house was on fire.

By the time they reached the home, all were gutted down to ashes including the valued jewelry, laptops of all three children and others.

Aroty Pertin Tayeng is a staff Nurse of Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat.