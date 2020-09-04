ADVERTISEMENT

Roing: The All Idu Mishmi Students’ Union (AIMSU) today called a 12 hours Dibang Valley and Lower Dibang Valley district bandh from 5 am to 5pm demanding compensation to families affected due to Multi purpose Dam projects.

The bandh called ‘against the NHPC Ltd and the state government over their lackadaisical attitude towards the compensation matter.’

During the bandh AIMSU taken out a peaceful rally protested infront of NHPC office. They interacted with GM of NHPC, BP Rao and locked the office gate.

The bandh is a part of democratic movement of AIMSU demanding compensation for families affected due to 2880 Mega Watt, Multi purpose Dam projects to be constructed by NHPC.

The Union recently submitted 15 days ultimatum to NHPC to reply them about status of awarding of Compensations to project affected families but they failed to respond, so today AIMSU conducted this democratic movement.

The AIMSU said that if the Government and NHPC don’t clear Compensation amounts to the affected families then they will continue their movement.