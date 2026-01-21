Arunachal Yuva Samanvay 2026 Begins with Youth from 24 Districts

NAMSAI- The fifth edition of Arunachal Yuva Samanvay 2026 commenced on Monday at at Chongkham with the participation of youths from 24 districts of Arunachal Pradesh. The four-day event aims to promote youth leadership, cultural exchange and constructive engagement among young people across the state.

The programme was inaugurated by Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, SJETA, Law, Legislative and Justice, Kento Jini, who attended as the chief guest and formally opened the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Addressing the gathering, the minister urged the youth to channel their energy in positive directions to achieve success in life while preserving the state’s rich culture and traditions.

Also Read- DC Seppa Trecks High-Altitude Lada-Sarli Re-Verification Camp

Guest of Honour Mutchu Mithi, MLA and Advisor to the Minister of Home and Education, encouraged young participants to become responsible role models in society. He stressed the importance of staying away from drugs and adopting healthy and disciplined lifestyles.

Special Guest Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA-cum-Advisor to the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs and Rural Works Department, highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural diversity and unity. He called upon the youth to actively participate in social and developmental activities and contribute to the state’s progress.

Also Read- KVK Anjaw Introduces High-Value Fruit Crops Under TSP

The inaugural programme concluded with the declaration and inauguration of Yuva Kriti stalls, showcasing youth creativity and initiatives. The event was attended by senior officials and public representatives, including Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs, Abu Tayeng; Deputy Commissioner, Namsai, C.R. Khampa; Deputy Commissioner, Lohit, K.N. Damo; Director of Youth Affairs, Ramesh Linggi; Director of Sports, Tadar Apa; Superintendent of Police, Namsai, Sangey Thinley; Zilla Parishad Chairperson, Namsai; Zilla Parishad Member, Chongkham; and heads of various departments.

Officials said the event provides a platform for young people to interact, share ideas and strengthen bonds across districts, while promoting unity, cultural awareness and positive youth engagement.