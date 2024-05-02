Arunachal: Workshop on Sensitization of Departments for the Capacity Building on Specific Learning Disabilities held at RGU

ITANAGAR- Workshop on ‘Sensitization of Departments for the Capacity Building on Specific Learning Disabilities’ was organized by Dept. of Education, RGU, in collaboration with Hills College of Teacher Education, Naharlagun. The inaugural function of the workshop was held on 2nd May, 2024 at 9.30 onwards through offline mode. About 50 teachers of various departments of the University and 100 PG students including research scholars from all departments of RGU have attended the programme and got benefitted from this programme.

Prof. P.K. Acharya, Head, Dept. of Education, RGU, welcomed all the dignitaries on account of Workshop on ‘Sensitization of Departments for the Capacity Building on Specific Learning Disabilities’. At the very outset, he expressed his gratitude to all especially Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, RGU for his kind support and motivation he also appreciated all the heads of various departments for nominating students and faculty members in order to attend the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Prof. C. Siva Sankar, Programme Coordinator has summarized the concept note on specific learning disabilities, objectives and expected outcomes of the programme. He added that this workshop would help teachers and students to understand and identify specific learning disabilities and would develop positive dispositions by cultivating necessary competencies for dealing children with specific learning disabilities. Further, added that this workshop would help in analyzing pedagogical and technological supportive system for dealing children with specific learning disabilities.

Prof. T. Lhungdim, Dean, Faculty of Education, RGU has highlighted the initiative of the Ministry of Education in sensitizing both faculty members and students on specific learning disabilities. Dr. Babli Choudury, Resource Person of the programme from Department of Education, NEHU, Shillong, has stated that special attention is required for children with learning disabilities. She gave the examples of Albert Einstein and Tom Cruise who suffered from Dyslexia and rose to the new heights in their profession. Further, she took two technical sessions on dysgraphia, dyspraxia and dysphasia. Dr. M. M. Mohapatra, Principal, Hills College of Teacher Education, Lekhi, explained how we as a teachers can handle a learning disabled children and help them to develop like other normal children.

Watch Video- Manipur Need Peace

Stressing upon significance of specific learning disabilities, Dr. N. T. Rikam, the Guest of Honour, stated that emotional therapy is the best remedy to deal with disabled children as compared to use of technology and new methodology to address their problems. He further added that specific learning disability inhibits the ability to learn or apply specific academic abilities.

Emphasizing on specific learning disabilities during inaugural session, Prof. Saket Kushwaha, the Chief Guest, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, RGU, highlighted that Specific Learning Disability (SLD) is a disorder in one or more of the basic psychological processes involved in understanding or using language either in spoken or written. It is the need of the hour is to identify the special ability that a child possess and help him to develop it. He gave the example of suicide cases at Kota, Rajasthan and termed it as situational learning disability that must be addressed. He expressed that participants will gain a lot from this workshop and their sensitization will start a chain of sensitization in the society.

Watch Video- Secret of Shangri-La

There are seven disorders as specific learning disabilities i.e., dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia, auditory processing disorder, language processing disorder, nonverbal learning disabilities and visual perceptual disabilities. The major causes of learning disabilities are inherited cause, genetic cause, neurobiological or brain injury, co-morbid disorders and environmental factors. Learning disabilities may coexist with various conditions including attention, behavioral and emotional disorders, sensory impairments, or other medical conditions.

SLD could cause complications if not remedied earlier. Intense and focused instruction may alter the brain activation profiles observed in children with SLD. For success, individuals with learning disabilities require early identification and timely specialized assessments and Interventions involving home, school, community, and workplace settings. The interventions need to be appropriate for each individual’s specific learning disability include the provision of specific skill instruction, accommodations, compensatory strategies, and self-advocacy skills. Dr. Varsha Patnaik, Deputy Coordinator, proposed vote of thanks and shared the routine of the two day activities that are to be conducted during the workshop.