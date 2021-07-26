Arunachal:  workshop-cum-webinar on SDG India Index  begins

ITANAGAR- A two day workshop cum webinar on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG ) India Index and Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index Started in the Dorjee Khandu Convention Hall, Itanagar. The workshop is being organized by the Finance, Planning & Investment Department, Govt. of Arunachala Pradesh in collaboration with NITI Aayog, Govt. of India.

Today’s workshop was Chaired by Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister and attended by Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries, Commissioners, Secretaries and Special Secretaries of the State Govt. Other State Government officers including the Deputy Commissioners and District Heads of Departments attended through webinar. The NITI Aayog team was led by Smt. Sanyukta Samaddar, Adviser (NITI Aayog), Government of India. She presented the details of Sustainable Development Goal India Index & Dashboard 2020-21.

The State’s composite score has improved from 53 to 60 during last year. However, the State needs to improve its overall ranking further to be at par with national average. The report card and the performance at the national level and sub national level were highlighted for the concerned officials to take note for improving the performance.

She highlighted that implementation of SDG in not due to the international requirement but the country’s commitment to the world. Hence, every State Government is committed to align their development agenda with these goals. She also presented the findings of Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) where the State’s rank is 18 out of 28 States with a MPI Score of 0.108, Headcount Ratio of 24.39 % and Intensity of Poverty at 44.22 %.

The Deputy Chief Minister while thanking the NITI Aayog for deputing a team of officers for the workshop emphasized on improving the performance of schemes under important sectors like Health, Education, Drinking Water, Rural Connectivity etc. He also mentioned about the problems faced by the people living in remote border areas and solicited NITI Aayog’s intervention in developing the border areas. He also appreciated the important role being played by NITI Aayog in helping the States in implementing and monitoring the Sustainable Development Goals and assured all cooperation from the State Govt to achieve the goals in time bound manner.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, while taking note of the respective performances of various indicators expressed concern regarding shortcoming in implementation of certain schemes and called upon the departments concerned to improve the last mile delivery and provide latest and precise data so that the same is reflected in the MIS portals of concerned Ministries. He also requested NITI Aayog to hand hold the State Government for 100 days in identifying the actionable points for improving the State’s ranking. He also suggested for drawing up a three year action plan for improving the implementation of various schemes so that the State’s ranking can come up at least to the level of national average.

Prasant Lokhande, Commissioner (Planning & Investment) informed that in many cases, due to non-submission of correct data, the performance of the State is adversely reflected which should be avoided. Concerned departments must ensure that accurate and consistent data is provided at all levels. He also called upon the departments to verify the data being provided by them to the concerned ministries. He also reminded the departments that performance is not based on expenditure but is based on outputs. Hence, all departments must concentrate on proper and timely implementation of schemes.