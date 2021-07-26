Arunachal: Mega North East Tourism Conference soon, says Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy

GUWAHATI- On the invitation of the Ministry of Tourism Govt of India, Tsering Wange, Chief Adviser, Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators Association (APTOA) attended an interactive meeting chaired by G Kishan Reddy,Union Minister Tourism, Culture & DONER at Guwahati yesterday.

Mr Wange who is also the Vice President of North East India Tourism Confederation (NEITC) advocated for opening of tourism in North East India including cross border tourism with Bhutan and other neighbouring countries which has been closed down since March 2020. He also requested the Minister to extend special focus to Arunachal Pradesh which is a border state with over 1000 sq km of unexplored Himalayas.

Honble Minister stated that he is looking forward to work closely with the tourism veterans of North East in taking it to next level. To this end his ministry would organise a mega tourism conference sometime next month wherein all the Chief Ministers, Tourism Ministers, MDs of State Tourism Corporation and all the tourism stakeholders of eight North East states would be invited.

Eight pioneering tour operators representing North East India Tourism Confederation (NEITC), Tour Operators Association of Assam (TOAA), Tour Operators Association of Meghalaya (TOAM), Association of Tour Operators Mizoram (ATOM) and Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI-NE Chapter) attended the meeting.

The Minister took note of the presentations made by the tourism trade bodies and assured that his Ministry will do whatever it takes to restart, revive and promote tourism in North East states.

The meeting was also attended by Assam Tourism, Sports & Youth Welfare Minister Bimal Bora, Additional Chief Secretary P K Borthakur and MOT Regional Director S S Devbarman.