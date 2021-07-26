Arunachal: Governor and Chief Minister interact with the Army personnel managing the Line of Control in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu interacted with troops of Indian army guarding in the frontiers of the Sino-Indian border in the State through virtual media on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas on 26th July 2021.

Addressing the Indian Army troops in different locations including Walong, Mechuka and Tawang, the Governor exhorted the officers and personnel of the Indian army to do their duty with dedication, gallantry, responsibility and bravery. He urged them to keep every inch of our motherland secure.

The Governor recalled the valour and sacrifices of Kargil War heroes and their sense of duty towards the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. He said that the credit of the Kargil victory goes to every soldier who fought in Kargil War with full preparedness to make supreme sacrifice for the safety and security of the Nation.

The Governor complimented the Indian Army troops deployed in Arunachal Pradesh for their operational efficiency and excellent environmental initiatives in the places of their deployment. He appreciated the troops for instilling confidence and affinity amongst the local population and also building an amicable bond amongst the armed forces and the civil society.

The Governor urged upon the personnel of various Army Mountain Divisions to motivate and prepare local youth for recruitment in the armed forces. Home grown soldiers are the best soldiers for the defence of the national integrity, he said.

The Governor conveyed his appreciation to Army Commander, Eastern Army Command, Kolkata Lt Gen Manoj Pande and all General Officers Commanding the Formation in the State for facilitating the virtual meet with the brave soldiers and officers of the Indian Army located on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and participated in the in the video conference.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu while joining virtually from Tawang saluted the martyrs who made supreme sacrifice to make Operation Vijay successful. He said Arunachalees are patriots and are always with the Indian Army in any eventuality. He thanked all ranks and files of Indian Army serving Arunachal Pradesh for risking their lives in hostile and difficult terrains of the state to secure the Indian borders.