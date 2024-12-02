Arunachal will achieve huge transformation in education within next three years; CM Pema Khandu

AALO- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today assured that over the next three financial years, Arunachal Pradesh will achieve a huge transformation in education that will ensure access to quality learning, improved infrastructure, and brighter opportunities to the youth of the state.

Speaking at a public meeting at Logum Jini, Aalo, this morning, Khandu said that brainstorming sessions or ‘Chintan Shivirs’ are being conducted across the state headed by Education Minister P D Sona and his Advisor Mutchu Mithi to understand and document core issues in the department and ways and means to resolve them.

He said that once these sessions are completed, a comprehensive report with recommendations will be submitted to the state government for further action.

“I promise that recommended reforms will be 100% implemented on the ground,” Khandu assured.

Preferring quality for quantity, Khandu said that number of schools do not matter but quality of education does. In fact, he pointed, the huge number of government schools in the state had deteriorated the quality in education.

He said, “You will be surprised that in last 9 years we have shut down more than 600 schools. More will be closed in coming days.”

The government, he said, will focus on Inter Village schools equipping them with all facilities like hostel, teachers and staff and modern teaching methods.

To successfully implement the reforms, some of which, he claimed may be hard or harsh, Khandi sought support and cooperation of the people.

While mentioning the increasing revenue collection in the state exchequer, the Chief Minister reiterated that the state’s revenue generation is slated for a massive upward trend in the coming years.

He termed hydropower as one of the most effective source of revenue generation as Arunachal Pradesh alone holds 50% of India’s total hydropower generation capacity.

Khandu informed that the central government has agreed to give 26% equity share from each project to the state besides the existing quota of 12% free power.

He said that if the proposed 35000 MW is monetized in terms of revenue gained by the state in the next 10 years, it would be an astounding Rs 10000 crore per year.

“The more revenue we generate, the more we can uplift the living condition of our people,” he said.

Praising the people of Aalo, particularly those of the 31-Aalo East Assembly constituency, for reposing faith on BJP, Khandu announced sanctioning of the much needed road connecting Jirdin and Eyi via Bumri in West Siang, a promise he had made before the elections.

He also assured to develop the tourism site along the Yomgo River in Aalo township and sought a proper plan and design.

Earlier, Khandu inaugurated the newly constructed Multipurpose Hall and a walkway along the banks of Yomgo River.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister visited Silluk Village, the cleanest village of Arunachal Pradesh in the Mebo Sub-Division of East Siang district. The village has earned the Chief Minister’s Award for Cleanest Village consecutively for three terms.

In a public meeting at Silluk village, the Chief Minister assured to expedite the process on flood protection proposal and equipping the Mebo CHC with doctors and manpower.

At Pasighat, Khandu inspected the under-construction Smart Guest House, the Smart Market Upgradation project and the Smart Recreation Centre being developed under the Smart City Mission.