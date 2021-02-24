Arunachal: WASE appeal CM for strict order against drug trafficking, drug menace

ITANAGAR- The Women Against Social Evil ( WASE) in a memorandum submitted to the chief Minister has appeal the state government for strict order agaisnt increasing drug trafficking, and drug menace in East Siang and other parts of state.

Addressing the media person here at Arunachal Press club today afternoon, WASE President Yamik Dulom Darang said that it is disheartening to see that “our younger generation are indulging into the clutch of drug. In spite of our regular effort against the menace, the menace has been spreading in the district and other parts of state and damaging the precious life of our youths and time has come for awaking. She said.

We tried to meet CM but due to state budget they are preoccupied. We are here to inform about the prevailing drug menace and spreading its area and increasing among the youths and is a matter of great concern. She said.

WASE General Secretary Jaya Tasung Moyong inform that we have tried alot to control drug addiction and drug peddling in our district and since more than ten years we are in the field and doing our responsibility being a sincere guardian and working in the said field against the drug menace. She said.

The drug menace is rapidly increasing, our organization are doing sincerely in the said field and we have caught such youth indulged in such menace and handover to police on few occasion but conviction are hardly done for various reason. She said.

Now a days it has come to know that the man in uniform are also involved in drug menace and few teaching faculty as well are under the scanner of drug trafficking or drug peddling and the state government has to take it seriously and stern action is needed by the law enforcing agency and need to make a strong law which ensure the compulsory drug testing of all the police personels and teaching community members. She said.

There are several reasons that the children has got involved in drug menace may be due to stress and domestic violence and this is the main cause of addiction. She said.

Yoga need to be included in the curriculum from Primary level and compulsory joining of NCC in all government and private schools of state which would help the children to remain fit and fine with a healthy body and sound mind. The joining to Yoga classes and NCC would also help in reducing of stress. She said.

Trained councilor for children from Class VI to Class XII be appointed in every schools of state who will help and guide the students against the drug menace and drug addiction. Creation of anti drug squad in all the police station is made mandatory and a magistrate may be given charge to oversee the drug cases also.

There is a need of complete ban on issue of IMFL shop near any types of educational institution, religious institution and offices and also in residential area where chances of young children can get involved in use and consumption of tobacco products and alcohols etc. she added.

The conviction rate is almost nill. Since we dont have clear idea of NDPS Act and may be due to procedure lapse the conviction rate is nill and the police can say on the issue properly of the rules and regulation and guidelines. She said.

We every year carry out awareness in last part of every year and created awareness in schools and visit to several picnic party and picnic spot. We have started a humble beginning but all section of society has to join hands and also the main are the parents to guide their childrens in right direction. She further said.

WASE also appeal the home department to enhance the strength of the Pasighat and adjoining areas police station and also area infected by drug menaces.