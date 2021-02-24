Itanagar: BJP team visits under construction underpass at Bank Tinali

ITANAGAR- A team of BJP leaders led by vice president Tarh Tarak visited the ongoing four lane road project from Chandranagar to Zero Point tinali here on Wednesday. The team also visited underpass and took stock of the work progress.

Talking to the press later Tarh Tarak claimed that the two lane Chandranagar bridge is nearing completion and it will be ready for use by March 1st week.

“The Underpass work is also progressing very rapidly. There is every possibility that work will be completed before the three months target given by the state government,” claimed Tarak.