Arunachal: JAC appeal state govt to provide fund for completion of incomplete outdoor stadium at Aalo

ITANAGAR- The Joint Action Committee (JAC) comprises of several NGOs, students, youths, social organization of West Siang led by Galo People Federation (GFP) today appeal the state government to provide sufficient fund in the current financial year for completion of under construction outdoor stadium and demanded for immediate completion of several outdoor stadium of state including one at Aalo in West Siang district and threatened for democratic movement.

Addressing a press conference here today at Arunachal press club, JAC Chairman Doya Boje inform that “we have submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister of state on the matter of several outdoors stadium under Sport department is year to be completed but the stadium under the Urban Development department either completed or at the verge of completion is a matter of great concern. He said.

It has come to know that the main reason of delay in completion of several outdoor stadium is not releasing of required fund timely. Outdorr stadium in Aalo is still under construction since 2017 but the department has never think for its completion as hardly 10 % has been completed. He said.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) has organizing the public Rally in protest against the inordinate delay in construction of Outdoor Stadium which was sanctioned under SPA 2013-14 to draw the attention of state government and appeal the leader and lawmakers to raise their voice for the greater interest of people of the area.

There are no outdoor stadium in the entire area including Lower Siang, Leparada, West Siang and Upper Siang and due to which the sports personalities and meritorious sports person has been facing lots of problems for play and practice the outdoor games. He said.

The long pending demand for construction of outdoor stadium at Aalo was sanctioned in financial year 2013-14. However, the Tender formalities took time due to re-routing of the Project from the erstwhile Planning Commission to the present, Niti Aayog. Finally, the construction works starts on 06.03.2017 with 24 (Twenty Four) Months i.e 05.03.2019, as completion target year of the Project. But even after elapse of 4 (Four) long years, the Project is yet to be completed. Only 10-15% of structure has been achieved till by the construction agency. He said.

Whereas the same projects at Yupia, Ziro, Pasighat and Daporijo sanctioned during same year has been completed which was executed by the Urban Development & Housing Department GoAP, but the projects i.e Aalo, Tezu and Chimpu which are being executed by Sports Department is yet to see any tangible progress even after the expiry of targeted completion year. Boje added.

We have no option but to come to press to draw the attention of the state movement so that they can hear and address the long felt demand of the people of the area and the sports lovers. He said adding that if the state government fail to address our grievance we may be compelled to carry forward our democratic movement. He added.