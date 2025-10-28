Arunachal: Vigyan Mela Inspires Young Innovators in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan, Talom Rukbo Nagar, Pasighat, held a vibrant science exhibition and seminar under the Vigyan Mela initiative for students from Classes III to X. The event aimed to nurture scientific curiosity and promote innovation among young minds.

The programme was graced by Bodong Yirang, retired Director of Elementary Education and Advisor of ASVS, who served as the Chief Guest. Among other dignitaries present were Mrs Order Gao, Joint Secretary SMC and ASVS Coordinator; Dr. Amol Bawri, Scientist at NEIFM and Joint Secretary PJSS; Dr. Vivek Mishra, Science Teacher at SIGMA Institute; and Rohit Jhadav, Chemistry PGT, Siang Model School — all of whom served as judges for the exhibition and seminar.

Students presented science models house-wise and category-wise, explaining the scientific principles behind their projects with confidence. The judges lauded the participants for their creativity, clarity, and innovation.

Speaking at the event, Bodong Yirang commended the initiative, calling it “unique and deeply inspiring” for young learners. Dr. Amol Bawri emphasized that such Vigyan Melas should be organized regularly, suggesting inclusion of projects highlighting the medicinal value of local Himalayan plants used in Ayurvedic medicine.

Yirang, who retired as Director of Elementary Education in 2015, shared his ongoing efforts in educational upliftment as President of the Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti (ASVS) and the Arunachal Pradesh Service Pensioners’ Association (APSPA), East Siang Unit. Through these roles, he has supported infrastructure development in local schools like Langko, Sika-Tode, and Tekang Primary Schools.

The exhibition results reflected spirited competition:

Class 9–10: 1st – Lohit House, 2nd – Kameng, 3rd – Dibang

Class 6–8: 1st – Dibang, 2nd – Kameng, 3rd – Siang

Class 3–5: 1st – Lohit, 2nd – Kameng, 3rd – Dibang

In the seminar category (Class 9–10): 1st – Lohit, 2nd – Siang, 3rd – Dibang.

The event concluded with a collective message from the guests urging students to keep exploring, experimenting, and innovating — marking another milestone in Pasighat’s growing academic culture.