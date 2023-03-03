Arunachal; urgent need to focus on the welfare of the labour class, says Chowna Mein

ITANAGAR- There is an urgent need to focus on the welfare of the labour class, says Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein during the valedictory session of the 63rd Labour Economics Conference under the Indian Society of Labour Economics at Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh, Papum Pare in Arunachal Pradesh today. Mein called upon the participants to deliberate on the various issues related to labour economics and come up with practical solutions that will benefit the labour class in India.

The Indian Society of Labour was established in 1957 by former Indian President Varahagiri Venkata Giri for the promotion of research, teaching and training in labour economics and for contribution to policies related to labour and employment. Since its establishment, the society has been instrumental in providing insights into the labour markets and labour welfare policies.

Speaking on the occasion, Mein acknowledged the role of such annual conferences in facilitating a dedicated platform for the purpose of exchanging knowledge by experts, and chalk out actionable measures to aid India to achieve its target of becoming Atma Nirbhar. In reference to the labour reforms and policies currently being implemented, he stated that the Government of India is right on track towards improving the working conditions of labourers throughout the nation while scaling our economic growth.

Mein also talked about unemployment becoming a global phenomenon and mentioned that the Government of Arunachal Pradesh is taking measurable steps to address the issue by creating livelihood opportunities for the youths under the Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Program (APEDP). The Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park has been started to support and felicitate startups of the young entrepreneurs of Arunachal Pradesh, to start their own businesses and achieve success in the process. Also highlighting the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Swalamban Yojana and the Chief Minister’s Paryatan Vikash Yojana, Mein stated that the Government of Arunachal Pradesh is giving a 40% front-ended capital investment subsidy to the unemployed youths to set up small and medium enterprises.

Apart from mobilising youths in the direction of entrepreneurship, Mein noted that the state Govt is also taking prioritising women and farmers in the state by enabling them towards enhanced means of livelihood opportunities through verticals such as Agro-processing units.

Addressing the gathering of notable economists and professors present during the program, the Deputy Chief Minister cited the issues of unorganised labour, hill agriculture, and migrant labour. He urged them to encourage local youths toward shouldering the responsibilities of an ideal citizen and collectively facilitate the state in tackling such issues, leading to a massive face-lift to the rural pockets of the region.

He expressed hope that the ISLE would come up with many more innovative ideas to address labour & unemployment issues and to share the valuable outcome of the conference which can help guide the State Govt in formulating even more effective Economic Policy.

Further, Mein also recalled Arunachal’s performance in NITI Aayog’s Innovation Index for 2021 as one of the top performers in the investment pillar under the North-Eastern and Hilly states category.

Mein also gave away Certificates to the winners of the papers presented during the conference. More than 400 delegates from various universities across the country and abroad participated in the 3 days ISLE Conference.

On the occasion, Prof Deepak Nayyar, President, Indian Society of Labour Economics (ISLE), Prof Dhananjay Singh, Chairperson and Member Secretary, Indian Council of Social Science, Prof Kunal Sen, Director, United Nations University-WIDER, Helsinki and Prof Jeemol Unni, President, 63rd Indian Society of Labour Economics Conference also spoke.