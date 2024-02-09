Arunachal: Tracking Expedition at Longpongka Hill in Tirap

KHONSA- King of Thinsa village flagged off two days Tracking Expedition at Longpongka Hill in Tirap with a purpose to “ say no to drug, Save life” . Expedition team lead by Everester Tagit Sorang.

Trekking Expedition Organised by District Tourism Office Tirap District in collaboration with Thinsa Village Youths Team lead by Everester Tagit Sorang Abraham (Youngest Everester of State Arunachal Pradesh) and Khungwang Tangjang (Tour Operator) Native Route Tour & Travel .

This is the first time, Villagers themselves organised a treeking and expedition to promote adventure tourism and to protect natural resources.

Longpongka Hill is the highest point of Tirap District Arunachal Pradesh and very nearest District HQ for Adventure Tourism Hotspot.

Thinsa village is the only village having the distinction of being associated with the 2nd world war wave action of allied forces. There is a place called “Longpongka” 7km away from the village which was used as a transit camp by the allied forces during the 2nd world war.

All the able male members of Thinsa and Kheti village served as porters to transport goods (Ration, Arms and ammunition) from Dilighat in Assam to Longpongka and from Longpongka to Myanmar border.

Throught this transit camp the Allied forces contained the advancing Japanese forces and disallowed opening of a new front from Myanmar towards NEFA then.

After the 2nd world war ended allied forces abandoned the transit camp never to be reckoned with.

Till today the existence of the transit camp was never made known to the outside world. The site is located at a point from which all surrounding patkai hills are visible including the plains of Assam.