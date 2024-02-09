ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Tawang witnesses heavy snowfall

Both men and machinery of BRO are working overtime to keep the roads open for military traffic as well as local populace and tourists.........

Tawang- The most famous tourist destination of Arunachal Pradesh, Tawang is witnessing heavy snowfall this month leading to accumulation of snow on the roads and disruption to traffic movement.

Project Vartak of the Border Roads Organisation has stepped up to this challenge and deployed resources all along important axes and bottlenecks such as the Sela Pass, Y-Jn, Shungetsar, Klemta and Zimithang Sector.

Both men and machinery of BRO are working overtime to keep the roads open for military traffic as well as local populace and tourists, who are flocking in great numbers from the plains to enjoy the snowfall.

Tawang stands as a coveted destination, drawing visitors from across India and beyond to witness its ethereal beauty draped in snow.

As the snow blankets the region, Project Vartak exemplifies resilience, ensuring accessibility and safety amid nature’s majesty. Despite the difficulties, it is the most famous and sought-after tourist destination in Arunachal Pradesh for both domestic as well as foreign tourists.

