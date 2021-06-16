Arunachal: three drug peddlers arrested by Anti Drug Squad of Tirap Police

KHONSA- The Anti Drug Squad of Tirap police arrested three drug peddlers and seized brown sugar from their procession, informed Tirap police sources.

The sources said that ” Continuing its work to eradicate the menace of drugs from our society and acting tough on drug peddler’s, the Anti Drug Squad of Tirap Police made arrest of three drug peddler’s from in and around Khonsa town”

The arrested peddlers identified as, C.Rangyang, N.Bangsia and L.Hallang.

The ADS led by SI L. Kimsing apprehended C.Rangyang with 0.30 gms of suspected brown sugar (Contraband substances).

ADS led by SI O. Rongrang apprehended N.Bangsia and L.Hallang with 2.75 suspected brown sugar (contraband substances).

One Pulsar-NS (bike ) also seized from the duo.

After observing all the legal formalities both were arrested and KSA PS C/No.17/21 u/s 21(a) NDPS Act and KSA PS C/No.18/21 u/s 21(a) NDPS Act registered against trio respectively.