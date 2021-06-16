Psycho support group strives to address e-learning challenges

LEKHI- In a bid to create awareness on maintaining good mental and physical health among the educators and students while fulfilling teaching and learning process through online method, the Psychosocial Support Group-Arunachal Pradesh conducted an interactive session with the school teachers of Lekhi Public School here Wednesday on the topic: Challenges in e-learning and way forward.

Various challenges faced by the teachers and students on the new mode of teaching and adjusting to the new normal was discussed in the first session. It included finding appropriate methods to practice on increasing engagement rate of students in online platforms and finding creative ways in keeping teachers and students motivated.

An activity-based session was also held on “health and well-being and emotion management.”

15 teachers of Lekhi Public School attended the program. The principal of the school Nabam Tatum Hina lauded the PSG team and said the session was a very productive one. He hoped to have more of such guiding sessions in the future.

PSG member Leeyir Ete said it was a voluntary outreach program initiated by the group in order to help teachers and students cope with the stress related to sudden transition to synchronized online learning.