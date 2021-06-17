Sports

Arunachal: Minister felicitates Mountaineers Tashi Yangjom, Tagit Sorang

June 17, 2021
ITANAGAR-  Arunachal Pradesh  Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, felicitated two young  Mountaineers , Miss Tashi Yangjom, and Mr Tagit Sorang today.

The 27-year-old  Tashi Yangjom  from Lubrang village in Dirang tehsil of West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh is the 1st Indian female Mountaineer  of season 2021 who  scaled the Mount Everest in 2021.

 Tagit Sorang,  the resident of a small village called Sapha under Pip-Sorang circle of Kra-Daadi district, is the  14th & youngest Mountaineer of Arunachal Pradesh, who scaled the Mount Everest on 31st May, 2021.

