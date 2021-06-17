Arunachal: Minister felicitates Mountaineers Tashi Yangjom, Tagit Sorang

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, felicitated two young Mountaineers , Miss Tashi Yangjom, and Mr Tagit Sorang today.

The 27-year-old Tashi Yangjom from Lubrang village in Dirang tehsil of West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh is the 1st Indian female Mountaineer of season 2021 who scaled the Mount Everest in 2021.

Tagit Sorang, the resident of a small village called Sapha under Pip-Sorang circle of Kra-Daadi district, is the 14th & youngest Mountaineer of Arunachal Pradesh, who scaled the Mount Everest on 31st May, 2021.

