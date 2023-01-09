Arunachal: Skill Mela cum skill Development sensitization & awareness Rally held at Tawang

TAWANG- One day skill Mela cum skill Development sensitization & awareness Rally was organised at Tawang DIC complex today by district Industries centre in collaboration with District Administration and District Skill Committee Tawang. The mela was inaugurated by Choiki Dondup, EAC cum DPO Tawang in presence of members of district skill Committee and other Head of offices of Tawang. More than 80 unemployed educated youths, School/College dropouts and unskilled youths of Tawang participated in the mela.

In his inaugural speech as Chief Guest Choiki Dondup EAC cum DPO Tawang encouraged the youths to come forward and upgrade their skills and avail benefits of government schemes for self employment, he highlighted about DDUSY and other government schemes.

Expressing his satisfaction on the attendance of candidates present in the mela he said that this shows our youths are willing to get skill upgradation trainings. He further said that through skill development and skill upgradation we can employ ourselves , lots of construction works are going on but there is shortage of local skilled workers, he cited example of some successful self help groups active in Tawang, and added that you may face some difficulties initially but shouldn’t give up and must keep on trying and find out shortcomings rectify those and work dedicatedly.

In her welcome address earlier DDI Tawang Tsering Drema spoke on benefits of skill development training, she informed that many youths are already engaged after completing skill development training, and earning good income, but the income will depend on expertise and experience of a candidate she said.

The members of Dist skill committee DHO Tawang Saifur Rehman, CDPO Dondup Pema, and ADTH Dorjee Pema also spoke.

Participating in an interactive session later on the participating youths also exchanged their views and ideas on more self employment scopes in the district.