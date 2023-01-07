ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: CM virtually launches official website of the ensuing Parshuram Kund Festival

January 7, 2023
ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu this morning virtually launched the official website of the ensuing Parshuram Kund Festival besides releasing the festival logo and a promotional video compiled by the Lohit District administration.

The website – www.parshuram-kund.in – will offer all information and logistic support to visitors and pilgrims coming to take a dip at the Kund, believed to wash away all sins during the festival. Also known as the Kumbh of Northeast, the festival is scheduled to be celebrated from January 12 to 16 this year.

Appreciating the Lohit district administration for the elaborate arrangements made and services, both online and offline, offered, Khandu said, “This time we are expecting around 1.5-lakh pilgrims during the festival. The district administration of Lohit has done an exceptional work in improving the road connectivity and other facilities for smooth conduction of the festival. My compliments to the officials for promoting the festival in such an organised and grand manner.”

He expressed optimism that the official website for the festival launched today will enable the administration to efficiently manage the five-day fest and ensure improved travel and stay experience for tourists.

It is believed that a dip in holy water of Parshuram Kund washes away all the sins. Thousands of devotees visit the sacred shrine of Parshuram in Tezu every year.

Under the PRASAD scheme of the central government, the Kund site on the banks of Lohit river has witnessed massive transformation in the last couple of years to accommodate increased number of tourist footfall.

Khandu assured government support in organizing the festival every year by continuing to improve the facilities as required depending on the trend of footfall count.

“Locals of the area are already benefiting from tourists visiting the holy site all round the year. In the long run the Mela will boost tourism economy of the entire state. Let us together work for making this festival a grand success,” he said.

Khandu took to his social media handles to promote the festival urging all to visit ‘Amazing Arunachal’ for a ‘lifetime experience’. It may be noted that Khandu has about 2.58 lakh followers only on twitter.

The virtual ceremony was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, MP Tapir Gao, Anjaw MLA Dasanglu Pul and Chairman APMD & TC Dr Mohesh Chai along with Lohit district administration officials.

January 7, 2023
