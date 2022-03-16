ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Siji is selected for permanent dist hq of Lower Siang

March 16, 2022
ITANAGAR-  The state assembly in it’s third day ( on Tuesday ) sitting unanimously passed the Arunachal Pradesh (Re organization of District) Amendment Bill, 2022, thus facilitating the setting up district hqs of Lower Siang District at Siji.

Moving the bill for consideration and passing, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that district is created based on administrative convenience so that all policies and programmes of the government reach to the people and Siji, being located centrally is selected for permanent dist Head Quarters of Lower Siang.

Congratulating the people for resolving the issue, the chief minister stated that government would provide all development programmes for the district, adding people of Lower Siang district should also reap the fruits of development as it is long overdue as the matter of finalizing district hqs has not been resolved for long.

Highlighting on the history of creation of Lower Siang district way back in 2013 along with Namsai, Kra Daadi and Siang districts, Khandu gave details on the action taken up by the government to resolve the issues of its head quarters  by constituting many committees.

Likabali MLA Kardo Nyigyor, Basar MLA Gokar Basar, Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak, Nari-Koyu MLA Kento Rina, Along East MLA Kento Jini, Kanubari MLA Gabriel D Wangsu, Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong and Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering while participating in the discussion expressed their gratitude to the government for fulfilling the dreams of the people of Lower Siang.

Besides, the AP (Re organization of District) Amendment Bill, the house also passed eleven other bills by voice vote. The bills were earlier introduced on the floor of house on the first day session on March 11. These included Arunachal Pradesh (Obsolete and Redundant Regulations) Repeal Bill 2022, Arunachal Pradesh Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill 2022, Arunachal Pradesh Good and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2022, Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Arunachal University of Studies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Venkateshwara Open University (Amendment ) bill, 2022, the Himalayan University, Itanagar ( Arunachal Pradesh) (Amendment), bill 2022, the Apex Professional University (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the North East Frontier Technical University (NEFTU), Arunachal Pradesh (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Arunodaya university AP (Amendment), Bill, 2022 and Global University Arunachal Pradesh (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

