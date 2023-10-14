Arunachal: Seva Aap ke Dwar held at Ozakho village in Longding

LONGDING- The second Seva Apke Dwar 2.0 (SAD 2.0) in Longding district was organized at Chubam circle in Ozakho village today on 13 Oct, 2023. It was inaugurated by Wangjem Wangsu GPC of Ozakho village and Miss Jananko Tingwa CO Chubam along with the Heads of the Departments of the district.

The GPC while addressing the gathering urged them to take advantage of programs like that of SAD 2.0 where the government officials come to the doorsteps of the people with the available services. The various major departments provided different types of services in the program.

The Seva Aapke Dwar is an initiative of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh to deliver information and services to the citizens and improve ease of living for a self-reliant Arunachal Pradesh. Services are made available for every eligible beneficiary at their doorsteps so that saturation is ensured by 2023.