Arunachal: Security forces apprehend two NSCN (KYA) cadres from Longding district

LONGDING- Security Forces of Spear Corps in a joint operation with Police apprehended two active cadres of NSCN (KYA) at Maihwa Village, Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh on 20 May 2021, informed defence spokesperson in a press release.

According to release, Locals had also filed an FIR against these cadres in Police Station Longding for attempting abduction of a local.

Further the release informed that ” Based on a specific input about the presence of the cadres a joint operation was launched. The apprehended cadres have been handed over to Longding Police Station, Longding District for further investigation.