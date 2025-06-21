Arunachal: Rural Haat Inaugurated at Tajgi Village in Keyi Panyor Dist

TAJGI (KEYI PANYOR)- In a significant step toward rural empowerment and sustainable development, a new Rural Haat was formally inaugurated today at Tajgi village in Keyi Panyor District. The initiative, supported by NABARD, aims to strengthen local livelihoods by providing a dedicated marketplace for Self Help Groups (SHGs), especially women-led groups, to sell their locally-produced goods.

The project was initiated following a proposal submitted by the Mengkum Den Primary Livelihood Federation (PLF) on March 7, 2024. The newly constructed haat will serve as a structured platform for rural entrepreneurs to market agricultural products, traditional handicrafts, and eco-friendly items.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Likha Tejji, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Yachuli, as the Chief Guest. The event also saw the presence of Dr. Lalit Kumar Maurya, District Development Manager (DDM), NABARD, along with officials from DTC FI, BMM Ziro, BMM Yachuli, BC-LH (Non-Farm), and local dignitaries including Gaon Burahs, GPMs, SHG members, and the Headmaster of the local school.

In his address, Dr. Lalit Kumar Maurya encouraged the SHGs to diversify their offerings beyond fruits and vegetables by incorporating handicrafts, traditional art, and value-added products, thereby enhancing both income and cultural preservation. He reiterated NABARD’s commitment to strengthening grassroots economic infrastructure and promoting inclusive rural development.

Delivering the keynote address, ADC Likha Tejji put forth a series of practical suggestions to ensure the haat’s long-term success and sustainability. These included:

Establishing a permanent flag or emblem to brand the Rural Haat and attract footfall.

Developing basic infrastructure around the site, including sanitation facilities, for a better customer experience.

Restricting seller access to local villagers only, keeping the focus on community-based trade.

Setting up a meat shop to meet local demand and enhance product variety.

Ensuring equal selling opportunities for all SHG members to promote inclusivity.

Promoting ecological sustainability, including a ban on deforestation and the plantation of indigenous species to protect the local ecosystem.

He emphasized that while the Rural Haat is a platform for economic advancement, it must also serve as a model for eco-conscious growth and cultural integrity.

The event concluded with enthusiastic responses from local SHG members and a cultural performance by youth from Tajgi, Loth, and Raka villages — showcasing the unique blend of tradition and progress that the haat represents.

The Tajgi Rural Haat now stands as a promising initiative for community-driven development, women’s empowerment, and environmental responsibility — paving the way for a more resilient and self-reliant rural economy in Keyi Panyor District.