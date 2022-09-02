ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Rastriya Poshan Maah celebrated at Ziro

September 2, 2022
0 2 minutes read
Arunachal: Rastriya Poshan Maah celebrated at Ziro

ZIRO-  The 5th Rashtriya Poshan Maah celebration was inaugurated here today at the DC’s conference hall amidst gathering of ICDS functionaries from Ziro-I and Ziro-II ICDS projects.

Kick starting the month-long celebration, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime emphasized for a healthy and strong nation, women and children need to be equally healthy. Citing women were the home makers and backbone of the family, he urged the menfolk also to look into the nutritional needs of their better halves and children in order to ensure a healthy family that can contribute positively to society and nation building.

Also Read-  Rural haat bring smiles to farmers of Ziro

Nime also urged for convergence between the departments of ICDS, medical, education and information & communication to effectively carry out the various central Govt. projects, programmes and policies such as the Poshan Maah Celebration. Further, he appealed the ICDS functionaries to sincerely discharge their assigned field works to bring both Ziro-I and Ziro-II projects at par with best ICDS projects of the state.

Related Articles

 ZPM Nani Jailyang appealed the womenfolk to render voluntary service to society without expecting any returns. Informing she was the first lady to start fresh flower business at Ziro, Jailyang suggested the women to be innovative and learn to eke out decent livelihoods through sincerity and hardworks.

Explaining details of Poshan Maah celebration, Deputy Director ICDS Dani Yami informed that it was a part of PM’s flagship Poshan Abhiyan celebrated for a month aimed at improving nutritional status of children from 0-6 years, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers in a time bound manner. The abhiyaan also aimed to bring down stunting of children in age group 0-6 years from 38.4% to 25% in India and 29.4% to 25% in Arunachal Pradesh by 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arlso Read-  ITI Manipolyang Ziro all set to skill and fulfill dreams of youth

Informing that essential Supplementary Nutrition Programme food items were being distributed to all anganwadi centres, CDPO Ziro Kago Maya Gyati urged the anganwadi workers and helpers to upkeep practice of nutri-gardens and suggested plantation of green leafy vegetables and herbal plants in their nuti-gardens.

On the occasion, Lower Subansiri DDSE Tabia Chobin and DRCHO Dr. Singpor Rigia also spoke and suggested convergences between the departments for better and effective service delivery of govt.programmes and policies.

A Rashtriya Poshan Maah Rally and tree plantation drive were also organized during the celebration.

Tags
September 2, 2022
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Arunachal: APSPCB forbids DUDA from dumping waste in Kameng River

Arunachal: APSPCB forbids DUDA from dumping waste in Kameng River

August 29, 2022
Arunachal: ITI Manipolyang Ziro all set to skill and fulfill dreams of youth

Arunachal: ITI Manipolyang Ziro all set to skill and fulfill dreams of youth

August 29, 2022
Arunachal mountaineer Tapi Mra goes missing

Arunachal mountaineer Tapi Mra goes missing

August 29, 2022
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi spoke about Jorsing village of Arunachal Pradesh where 4G reached 

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi spoke about Jorsing village of Arunachal Pradesh where 4G reached 

August 28, 2022
Arunachal: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav reviews aspirational district programme at Namsai

Arunachal: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav reviews aspirational district programme at Namsai

August 28, 2022
Arunachal: GHC directs Arunachal Pradesh DGP to identify police personnel fit for post of Investigating Officer

Arunachal: GHC directs Arunachal Pradesh DGP to identify police personnel fit for post of Investigating Officer

August 28, 2022
Arunachal: Sangeet Natak Akademi welcomes Delong Padung’s nomination from Govt. of AP

Arunachal: Sangeet Natak Akademi welcomes Delong Padung’s nomination from Govt. of AP

August 27, 2022
Arunachal: SAUSACMF alleges poor work on Jeru-Pongging PMGSY road

Arunachal: SAUSACMF alleges poor work on Jeru-Pongging PMGSY road

August 27, 2022
Arunachal: Governor participates in the Raising Day celebration of Sainik School East Siang

Arunachal: Governor participates in the Raising Day celebration of Sainik School East Siang

August 27, 2022
Arunachal: PSU organised Green Pongchau Save Pongchau drive

Arunachal: PSU organised Green Pongchau Save Pongchau drive

August 27, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button