Arunachal: Rastriya Poshan Maah celebrated at Ziro

ZIRO- The 5th Rashtriya Poshan Maah celebration was inaugurated here today at the DC’s conference hall amidst gathering of ICDS functionaries from Ziro-I and Ziro-II ICDS projects.

Kick starting the month-long celebration, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime emphasized for a healthy and strong nation, women and children need to be equally healthy. Citing women were the home makers and backbone of the family, he urged the menfolk also to look into the nutritional needs of their better halves and children in order to ensure a healthy family that can contribute positively to society and nation building.

Nime also urged for convergence between the departments of ICDS, medical, education and information & communication to effectively carry out the various central Govt. projects, programmes and policies such as the Poshan Maah Celebration. Further, he appealed the ICDS functionaries to sincerely discharge their assigned field works to bring both Ziro-I and Ziro-II projects at par with best ICDS projects of the state.

ZPM Nani Jailyang appealed the womenfolk to render voluntary service to society without expecting any returns. Informing she was the first lady to start fresh flower business at Ziro, Jailyang suggested the women to be innovative and learn to eke out decent livelihoods through sincerity and hardworks.

Explaining details of Poshan Maah celebration, Deputy Director ICDS Dani Yami informed that it was a part of PM’s flagship Poshan Abhiyan celebrated for a month aimed at improving nutritional status of children from 0-6 years, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers in a time bound manner. The abhiyaan also aimed to bring down stunting of children in age group 0-6 years from 38.4% to 25% in India and 29.4% to 25% in Arunachal Pradesh by 2022.

Informing that essential Supplementary Nutrition Programme food items were being distributed to all anganwadi centres, CDPO Ziro Kago Maya Gyati urged the anganwadi workers and helpers to upkeep practice of nutri-gardens and suggested plantation of green leafy vegetables and herbal plants in their nuti-gardens.

On the occasion, Lower Subansiri DDSE Tabia Chobin and DRCHO Dr. Singpor Rigia also spoke and suggested convergences between the departments for better and effective service delivery of govt.programmes and policies.

A Rashtriya Poshan Maah Rally and tree plantation drive were also organized during the celebration.