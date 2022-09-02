ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Hardcore NSCN-IM Cadre arrested in Longding

The initial interrogation has revealed that, Self Styled Sargent was involved in extortion and recruitment attempts on behalf of NSCN-IM in Wancho region.

September 2, 2022
LONGDING- The Security Forces deployed in Longding area arrested a Self Styled NSCN-IM cadre on 03 Sep 2022.
According to official sources, based on a specific intelligence input, a joint team of Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles alongwith Army and Assam Police tracked the move of Self Styled Sargent Tainai Wangnoham and his associates who were involved in threatening the locals residing in Kanubari area of Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh.

Subsequently the joint team of Security Forces nabbed the insurgent near Banfera tea garden of Sonari District, Assam.
The initial interrogation has revealed that, Self Styled Sargent was involved in extortion and recruitment attempts on behalf of NSCN-IM in Wancho region.
The arrested cadre has been handed over to Sonari Police for further investigation. The arrest of the insurgent is a massive blow to the illegal activities of NSCN-IM in Wancho region.
It is a big relief for the locals of Longding District who were continuously threatened by the dreaded insurgent.

