Arunachal: Rural haat bring smiles to farmers of Ziro

ZIRO- A joint NABARD and Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission sponsored rural haat at Pengu was inaugurated here today to delight and smiles of farmers, members of self-help groups and co-operative societies of Agri, Horti and allied producers.

The large, spacious, open-air SPT building costing 16.21 lakhs with another adjoining building consisting of an office room, store room and toilets is located facing the highway which would be a great boon to both the sellers and buyers. Farmers particularly from villages of Mudang-Tage, Bamin-Michi, Dutta, Hari and Hong are likely to be benefitted the most.

Inaugurating the haat, NABARD general manager Partho Saha expressed satisfaction on timely completion of the haat. He advised the management committee to ensure the haat is run regularly on alternative basis by sellers of Agri, Horti, handloom and handicraft producers on rotation basis.

While informing that NABARD was also sponsoring few water conservation projects and a similar haat at Ziro-II, he assured to sanction more similar rural haat projects at Ziro if the present one is run successfully.

Advocating upkeep and maintenance of the haat, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime advised the farmers to replicate the Tawang-Bomdila exercise wherein farmers sold their products directly to the Indian Army mess thereby getting assured and reasonable return for their products without delay.

ADVERTISEMENT

He suggested to explore the same possibility here also with the para-military forces who were in large number. Nime also advocated for convergence among the various related departments for benefit of famers and ensuring successful ventures.

While thanking the generous land donors for the haat, DDM NABARD M.Lowang advised the management committee to maintain and upkeep the haat from the revenues accrued from it.

Diibo North ZPM Koj Yana, Horticulture Development Officer Hibu Dante and ASRLM DMM Senong Namchoom also spoke on the occasion urging the farmers to make the venture a success story.