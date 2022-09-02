ADVERTISMENT
North East

Heavy rains lash Darjeeling & Sikkim

Landslides strike several places in hills and Himalayan state; NH10 traffic and DHR services disrupted

September 2, 2022
0 1 minute read
Heavy rains lash Darjeeling & Sikkim

GANGTOK/ SILLIGURI-   Life in Darjeeling district and the neighbouring Sikkim halted due to continuous rain in the past 48 hours, triggering landslides that disrupted the mountain railway service and snapped the National Highway at several places. A private vehicle was also submerged under the debris.

Several landslides hit Sikkim also. A landslide occurred along NH10 at 20th Mile between Singtam and Rangpo. Roads connecting Jorethang with Namchi and Manpur were blocked because of the landslides. Works were on to remove the rubble from the roads.

Heavy rains lash Darjeeling & Sikkim

“A flash flood occurred at 10th Mile and also a number of fair weather roads were blocked in several subdivisions of the Himalayan state on Thursday,” said a source.

Related Articles

In Namchi, three buildings were damaged as debris fell on the structures following minor landslides. No casualty has been reported.

A landslide occurred on Thursday at 29th Mile in Kalimpong district along NH10, the main highway that connects Sikkim and Kalimpong with the rest of the country. Traffic was disrupted for several hours and vehicles were allowed to move on a single flank after the debris was cleared.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway services were halted when two landslides occurred along the route at Tindharia and Rongtong (both in the Kurseong subdivision) on Thursday morning.

Heavy rains lash Darjeeling & Sikkim

The Indian army on Wednesday rescued 78 tourists who were stranded near the Yumthang Valley in north Sikkim because of a landslide.

Sources said eight women, two infants and 68 others had been rescued from the site that is 19km from Yumthang. They were travelling in eight vehicles when the road was blocked. The army personnel used wooden planks and ropes to help the tourists navigate the damaged stretch and shift to the nearest medical camp where they were provided with food and necessary aid. Later, they were transferred to different places.

The weather experts said intense spells of downpour could lead to landslides in the hills and trigger flash floods in low lying areas in the coming days. “It can also damage crops and reduce visibility,’’ said a weather expert.

The IMD has already issued alerts for the sub-Himalayan districts, especially Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, for the next 48 hours.

Tags
September 2, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Tensions At Assam-Arunachal Border Over Alleged Land Encroachment

Tensions At Assam-Arunachal Border Over Alleged Land Encroachment

July 19, 2022
Northeast has lost forest areas three times the size of Delhi: GFW

Northeast has lost forest areas three times the size of Delhi: GFW

July 18, 2022
Sikkim Police Personnel Fires at 3 Colleagues in Delhi, 2 Dead

Sikkim Police Personnel Fires at 3 Colleagues in Delhi, 2 Dead

July 18, 2022
Two killed, four critically injured in road mishap

Two killed, four critically injured in road mishap

July 12, 2022
Assam: Two-day unique technology festival kickstarts in RGU

Assam: Two-day unique technology festival kickstarts in RGU

June 29, 2022
Assam: RGU Art Exhibition Kickstarts at State Art Gallery

Assam: RGU Art Exhibition Kickstarts at State Art Gallery

June 13, 2022
World Environment Day: Student unions of NE conducts plantation drive at JNU campus.

World Environment Day: Student unions of NE conducts plantation drive at JNU campus.

June 13, 2022
Assam: CSJMC Students starts campaign on Drug Abuse and Rehabilitation awareness

Assam: CSJMC Students starts campaign on Drug Abuse and Rehabilitation awareness

June 10, 2022
Weather Report: IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya

Weather Report: IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya

June 9, 2022
Assam: International Conference on India’s Act East Policy organized by RGU concludes

Assam: International Conference on India’s Act East Policy organized by RGU concludes

June 3, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button