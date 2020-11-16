Arunachal Pradesh Records Best Sex Ratio in India, Manipur Worst

New Delhi- According to a 2018 report on the ‘vital statistics on India based on the Civil Registration System’, Arunachal Pradesh recorded the best sex ratio in India with 1,085 females born per thousand males, while Manipur fared the worst with just 757, A report said.

Sex ratio refers to the number of females born per thousand males.

The report was released by the Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner, Ministry of Home Affairs, GOI and sex ratio was determined on the basis of data provided by 30 states and Union Territories.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweets “Arunachal has more females born than males in entire country. An indicator of high preference for female child and the status of gender equality in Arunachal.

Arunachal has more females born than males in entire country. An indicator of high preference for female child and the status of gender equality in Arunachal. #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao@MinistryWCD More here: https://t.co/uBzeOqZSG3 pic.twitter.com/fTH7ypdenO — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 16, 2020

Besides Arunachal Pradesh, two other Northeastern states topped the list. Nagaland (965) took the second spot and Mizoram (964), the third. The top three states were followed by Kerala at 963 and Karnataka at 957.

Manipur, which recorded the lowest sex ratio, was followed by Lakshadweep at 839 and Daman & Diu at 877, Punjab at 896 and Gujarat at 896.

Delhi recorded a sex ratio of 929, Haryana recorded 914 and Jammu and Kashmir 952.

However, data was not available for all states. The report mentioned that “requisite information from six states namely Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal is not available.”

The report also added that the level of registration of births had “increased to 89.3% in 2018 from 81.3% in 2009,” with the number of registered births being 2.33 crore in 2018, after 2.21 crore in 2009.