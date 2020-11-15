Arunachal-Assam border tensed at Rauksin and Likabali after killing of a truck driver

LIKABALI: The killing of a truck driver at Tuting under Upper Siang district resulted in violent protest leading to blockade along Assam-Arunachal boundary at Ruksin and Likabali area. The Lower Siang deputy commissioner AK Singh informed that transporters of neighbouring Assam imposed blockade and stopped movement of Arunachal registered vehicles at Silapathar, Ruksin and Dimo area.

The DC informed that effort is being made to resolve the matter. The movement of vehicles was completely stopped from Ruksin and Likabali gates till the filing of this report. Earlier the driver identified as one Dhruva Pathak hailing from Silapathar in Assam Dhemaji district was allegedly shot dead by local youth on the highway near Tuting.

According to the locals of the area the incident took place after an altercation broke out between driver and a youth. The youth opened fire with his SBBL gun and killed the driver on the spot.

The sources inform that there are all total blockage at four location which include one at Sille, Dimo, near Likabali and Ruksin area. The sources also inform that the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Dhemaji district has reached Sunday afternoon nearby LIkabali check post and negotiating the protesters specially the transporters.

However, Lower Siang Deputy Commissioner A K Singh has informed over phone that an advisory has been issued and till return of normalcy the commuters going toward Likabali and Silapathar area are requested to avoid visiting or travelling through these area.