Arunachal: JDU celebrates Bihar victory

ITANAGAR: The state unit of Janata Dal United (JDU) today celebrated the winning of the party and NDA in recently concluded assembly election in Bihar. The celebration was held at newly opened state office today.

Addressing the gathering, state President Ruhi Tugung said that today we are rejoicing the victory of Janata Dal United and NDA in recently concluded assembly election in Bihar and accordingly we will try our best in our state in upcoming local body poll which include Panchayat and municipal election this year. However we will also see the ruling BJP’s opinion on alliance. Tugung said.

When asked about the JDU Lawmakers moving in other political party as circulating in social media. Tugung said that it is a rumor, all MLAs are united and we will take decision for the welfare of the people and party. He said.

Lawmakers Jikke Tako, Kanggong Taku, Hayeng Mangfi, Vice President Kame Kipa, Youth President Riba Pangia Dolo among others also address the gathering.

Meanwhile Ruhi Tugung also announced his candidate for the post of Corporator from Ward No-8 in the ensuing municipality election from Itanagar municipal corporation.