Arunachal: Patanjali Acharyakulam's Teacher arrested for thrashing 20 students

SEIJOSA – A Teacher, of Patanjali Acharyakulam was arrested from Uttar Pradesh on Saturday following the reported brutal abuse of over 20 students on December 7 at School in Goloso village, Seijosa in Pakke Kessang district.

The Teacher identified as Sadhvi Devkriti was arrested for allegedly beating up students who failed to recite the prayer properly and lacked proficiency in Sanskrit, police said on Sunday. The school was operated by the Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust, which terminated the services of the teacher after the allegations surfaced.

Pakke Kessang Superintendent of Police, Tashi Darang, confirmed the arrest, stating, “On December 10, 2023, we registered a case under Article 342/323 IPC and provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act. After identifying the accused Sadhvi in a viral video, a team was dispatched to arrest her in Uttar Pradesh. She was produced before the court on December 17, 2023.”

The incidents of physical abuse came to light after the parents of a class 1 student noticed bruises on his body. Following this, a complaint was lodged at the Seijosa police station on December 10, he said.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered under IPC section 342 (wrongful confinement) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) along with the Juvenile Justice Act’s section 75 that deals with cruelty to children, he added. At least 20 students who were in classes 1 to 4 were physically abused by the teacher, the police said.

The students were threatened with severe consequences if they reported the abuses to their parents, police said.

”Many students were physically abused for not chanting the school prayer properly, while some were beaten up for their apparent lack of proficiency in Sanskrit,” the SP said.

Earlier, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) said that the school had been operating since 2019 without registration.